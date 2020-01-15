Spike Jonze ‘Beastie Boys’ Documentary Comes to Apple TV+ in April

Spike Jonze is partnering with Apple to create a Beastie Boys documentary. It will be available for limited release in IMAX theaters on April 3 and on Apple TV+ on April 24 (via Hollywood Reporter).

Beastie Boys

The documentary will be a film adaptation of the book Beastie Boys Book written by members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz. Mr. Jonze had directed the music video for the Beastie Boys single Sabotage, and says he owes them a lot:

I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.

Fresh Bread and Pulse films will produce the documentary in association with Polygram Entertainment.

