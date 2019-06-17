Beddit Beta Lets You Test New Features and Give Feedback

The Beddit beta program, from the sleep tracking company that Apple acquired, will let you test new features and offer feedback.
Beddit Beta Requirements
- Beddit Sleep Monitor (model 3.5)
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be between the ages of 22 and 75
- Agree to receive email from Apple about the program
Beddit Beta Terms of Use
The Beddit Beta Program is completely voluntary and you can withdraw from the program and switch back to using the public version of the Beddit application (available in the App Store) at any time. You can also rejoin the Beddit Beta Program at any time while it is ongoing.
You can enroll in the program here. Tapping the link automatically opens Mail with pre-filled information.
Leave a Reply