Belkin Announces Wireless Car Charging Mount, Other Qi Wireless Chargers

Belkin started CES early on Friday, with the announcement of several Qi-enabled wireless charging solutions that work with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. My favorite of the bunch is a Qu wireless charging car mount called BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Car Mount.

BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Car Mount

The BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Car Mount attaches to your car with a suction cup, and is designed to be used on either your car’s windshield or dashboard. It features 10 watts of Qi charging power, and can charge through “most” cases up to 3mm thick. It ships in the summer of 2018, so I haven’t tested that yet.

Belkin hasn’t yet announced pricing.

Other Newly Announced Belkin Qi Charging Products

BOOST↑UP™ Bold Wireless Charging Pad: a single device Qi charging pad with 10 watts of charging.

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Stand: a stand that will charge your iPhone 8/8 Plus/X in an upright position.

BOOST↑UP™ Dual Wireless Charging Pad: a double Qi wireless charging pad for charging two devices.

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging System: a Qi charging station aimed at commercial use (as in an office lobby or coffee shop).

All of these devices are expected to ship in the spring or summer of 2018, and Belkin hasn’t yet announced pricing.