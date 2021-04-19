Best Buy is the latest company to join Apple’s Business Chat endeavor added in iOS 11.3. This lets people talk to customer support through iMessage (via Appleosophy).

Best Buy’s Business Chat

A quick way to find out if a business supports Business Chat is through Apple Maps. Pull up a store’s information and if you see a “Message” button, you can tap on that and it brings you to iMessage.

Some other companies that support Business Chat include Zendesk, all 800,000+ merchants through Shopify, Aramark, TD Ameritrade, and others.