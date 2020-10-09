Chinese leaker “Kang” who has a good track record, took to Weibo to post details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. Read on if you want the details, or skip this article if you don’t want spoilers (via MacRumors).
**Spoiler Alert**
iPhone 12 Lineup
All iPhone 12 models will allegedly have an OLED Super Retina XDR display, a new tough “Ceramic Shield” screen, and a capability to shoot video in Dolby Vision. All will support 5G with a Smart Data mode to switch between 4G and 5G as a way to preserve battery life.
iPhone 12 mini
- Camera: Dual lens (wide angle, ultra wide) at f/1.6
- Colors: Black, white, red, blue green
- Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB
- Price: Starts at US$699
- Preorder date: November 6/7
- Launch date: November 13/14
iPhone 12
- Camera: Dual lens (wide angle, ultra wide) at f/1.6
- Colors: Black, white, red, blue green
- Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB
- Price: Starts at US$799
- Preorder date: October 16/17
- Launch date: October 23/24
iPhone 12 Pro
- Camera: Triple lens with LiDAR, wide angle (7P lens), f/1.6, 52mm telephoto, 4x optical zoom
- Colors: Gold, silver, graphite, blue
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
- Price: Starts at US$999
- Preorder date: October 16/17
- Launch date: October 23/24
iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Camera: Triple lens with LiDAR, wide angle (7P lens), f/1.6, 65mm telephoto, 5x optical zoom
- Colors: Gold, silver, graphite, blue
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
- Price: Starts at US$1,099
- Preorder date: November 13/14
- Launch date: November 20/21
Kang also says that we’ll see improvements to Deep Fusion, Night Mode, and Smart HDR.
What do you think of this leak? Let us know in the comments if you plan on getting an iPhone 12.