Apple has released the third Release Candidate (RC) for macOS Big Sur 11.2 for developers and public beta testers.

macOS Big Sur 11.2

Here are the release notes for this update:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Apple released OS 14.4 for its operating systems on Tuesday, and it’s likely we’ll see an official macOS Big Sur 11.2 release this next Tuesday.