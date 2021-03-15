A couple of weeks after releasing beta 3, Apple on Monday has seeded macOS Big Sur 11.3 developer beta 4 to developers.
macOS Big Sur Developer Beta 4
This is available as an over-the-air update via System Preferences > Software Update, and via the Apple Developer Center.
Features include:
- Reminders: Lists can be sorted by Creation Date, Due Date, Priority, and Title. Lists can also be printed.
- Safari: Sections on the Start Page can be rearranged, like Privacy Report, Favorites, Reading List, Siri Suggestions, and others.
- iOS apps on M1 Macs have improved optimization for touch input and keyboard commands.