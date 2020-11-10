At the Mac event on Tuesday, Apple announced that macOS Big Sur will arrive on November 12.

Sursday, November 12

macOS 11 Big Sur is a complete redesign of the operating system, bringing more iOS-like design language to the platform. As Apple says, “Everything from the curvature of window corners to the palette of colors and materials has been refined, and new features provide even more information and power.”

Buttons and other controls only appear when you mouse over them, or when they’re needed. The Control Center is translucent and customizable, and the Notification Center features grouped notifications like iOS.

Safari is more private, with built-in blocking of tracking. Tabs have been redesigned to make sorting through the easier, and the browser’s JavaScript engine loads frequently visited websites 50% faster on average than Google Chrome.

Messages offer users the same features as iOS, with better search, pinning conversations, message effects, Memoji, group messaging features like replying to messages and typing a person’s name to direct a message to them.

The new Apple Maps gives you a 360° view of certain cities with Look Around, custom guides of restaurants and parks, and curated Guides from companies. You’ll also see cycling options and charging stations for electric vehicles.