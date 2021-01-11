Apple has teamed up with Biogen on a new health study to monitor cognitive health using an Apple Watch and an iPhone as tools.

Biogen Cognitive Health Study

The goal of the study is to investigate the role Apple Watch and iPhone could play in monitoring cognitive performance and screening for decline in cognitive health including mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

It’s a multi-year study and will launch later in 2021. Participants will include people with a range of cognitive performance from young adults to older adults. The study’s primary objectives are to develop digital biomarkers to help monitor cognitive performance over time and identify early signs of MCI.

Decline in cognitive health can be subtle and impact about 15%-20% of adults over the age of 65. It can takes months or years before a health care provider can detect it. Participants will complete a detailed consent form listing the collected data types and how each may be used and shared. Data will be stored in an encrypted manner and in systems with strong security controls designed to protect the data.