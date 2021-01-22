Apple has landed a straight-to-series order for “Lessons in Chemistry” which Brie Larson will star in and executive produce (via Variety).

“Lessons in Chemistry” is based upon an upcoming novel from Bonnie Garmus.

Set in the early 1960s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich”) will write and executive produce this series. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also executive produce under Aggregate Films. “Lessons in Chemistry” is set to be published in spring 2022 by Doubleday.