A new documentary called “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, October 23, the same day his “Letter To You” album launches.

Written by Mr. Springsteen and directed by Thom Zimny (“Western Stars”), the documentary is a tribute to the E Streen Band, to rock music, and to the role it has played in Mr. Springsteen’s life. ”Letter To You” is the first studio album recorded live from Mr. Springsteen with the E Street Band since 1984’s “Born In The U.S.A.”

Both the album and companion documentary include recently written Springsteen songs side by side with legendary but previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s. Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind “Letter To You,” and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work. In that way, it’s the next piece in the autobiographical series that began with the memoir “Born to Run,” continued with “Springsteen on Broadway” and advanced through his film “Western Stars.”

