CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Preserves eSATA Ports for Legacy Drives

Joining the crowd, CalDigit has announced its own Thunderbolt 3 docking station updates, unveiling both the Thunderbolt Station 3 and the Thunderbolt Station 3 Light.

Thunderbolt Station 3

With a nearly identical design to the company’s well-reviewed Thunderbolt Station 2, the new CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 is unique in the Thunderbolt docking station market in that it’s one of the only options that includes built-in eSATA ports. While likely not useful for most consumers, eSATA support is important for media professionals who still have legacy drives reliant on the interface.

The full list of ports:

2 x Thunderbolt 3 (85 watt charging)

3 x USB 3.1 Type A (5Gbps)

2 x eSATA

1 x DisplayPort

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio in

1 x 3.5mm audio out

The CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 will have a list price of $249.99, but can be pre-ordered now at a $50 discount for $199.99. It’s expected to ship late in the first quarter.

Thunderbolt Station 3 Lite

The CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Lite is aimed more at general consumers rather than media professionals, both in terms of port selection and price. It drops the eSATA ports but adds a USB-C port on the front. It also lacks the 85 watt charging capability of its big brother, but does provide 15 watt power to attached devices.

2 x Thunderbolt 3 (15 watt charging)

2 x USB 3.1 Type A

1 x USB 3.1 Type C

1 x DisplayPort

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio in

1 x 3.5mm audio out

The CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Station Lite will also launch later this quarter with a list price of $199.99. Like the non-Lite version, you can save a bit by pre-ordering and pick it up now for $169.99. Both models include a Thunderbolt 3 cable.