Cardhop for Mac gets Instagram Label Support, More

Cardhop from Flexibits is already a pretty handy tool for viewing and managing contacts on your Mac, and its latest update adds Instagram to the list of social networks you can include in contact entries.

The update also improves Skype calling support when country codes aren’t available, lets you skip already used labels when printing, and more. Cardhop uses Apple’s own Contacts database, so your data syncs with your iPhone and iPad, too.

Cardhop costs US$19.99 and is available on Apple’s Mac App Store. The version 1.1.3 update is free for current users.