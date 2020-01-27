CarPlay Comes to Fiat Chrysler Vehicles With UConnect 5

Apple’s CarPlay system is coming to all Fiat Chrysler vehicles thanks to Android system UConnect 5.

UConnect CarPlay

UConnect 5 is five times faster than previous generations and brings a host of new features, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. It supports up to five user profiles so each person who uses the vehicle can customize their experience. Two Bluetooth connections can be made simultaneously, so your passengers aren’t left out either. Other features:

New TomTom navigation experience adds popular features for a built-in solution with natural voice capability and Maps Over The Air (MOTA)

SiriusXM’s 360L and new Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora available

Most screen area ever offered in an FCA product at 12.3 inches supports up to 15 million pixels in Ultra HD

New Uconnect system features global capability for vehicle owners in more than 150 countries

