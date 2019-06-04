6 macOS Catalina Features Not Announced on Stage

macOS Catalina runs in a dedicated, read-only system volume — which means it is completely separate from all other data, and nothing can overwrite your critical operating system files.

Third-party cloud service integration : An all-new FileProvider API for cloud storage providers delivers a new way to seamlessly integrate their services into the Finder without requiring a kernel extension, helping to maintain the security of your Mac. Cloud storage providers can now deliver their apps through the Mac App Store.

Restore from snapshot: If your third-party software is incompatible with an update you just installed, use macOS Recovery to restore from a snapshot of your computer taken right before the installation. macOS and all your apps will work just as they did before you installed the update.