CBS All Access Will Come to Apple TV Channels Next Week

In a tweet that has since been seemingly deleted, CBS All Access announced that it will be coming to Apple TV Channels next week (via 9to5Mac).

CBS All Access

Apple TV Channels was announced in March during Apple’s keynote. It lets Apple customers subscribe to third-party streaming video services directly within the Apple TV app.

CBS All Access Help tweeted that it will come to Apple’s platform on Monday, July 29. The service costs US$9.99/month.

