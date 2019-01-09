CES – GE Introduced ‘C by GE’ Smart Switch, Works with Alexa and Google Home

LAS VEGAS – GE introduced a new member of the C by GE line of products at this week’s CES show, the latest offering being a voice-compatible smart switch. Alicia Gauer, Director of Communications, took a moment to describe the benefits of this new product.

The C by GE Smart Switch turns any bulb smart with control of any brand incandescent, halogen, CFL or LED bulb. One can enable control of the bulb via voice (with an Alexa or Google device) the C by GE App, touch, even movement with embedded motion sensors. An additional benefit when using C by GE bulbs is you can control them even when the switch is off, in case kids or visitor accidentally flip the switch and disable control. Lastly, you can group switches into groups, eliminating the need to create a hard-wired power connection.

The C by GE Switch (Dimmer and Motion Detection) is available now retails for US$74.99. The C by GE Switch (Dimmer) is coming in Q2 2019 with a retail of US$34.99. Also keep an eye out for Color-Changing LEDs and Smart Home Accessories to come in Q2 2019.