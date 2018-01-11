CES – Elgato Releases Second Generation Eve Room Indoor Sensor

At CES Elgato released an update to its line of Eve Room devices. It’s an indoor sensor that integrates with HomeKit, tracking air quality, temperature, and humidity. It works out of the package and uses an Apple TV with tvOS 11 or iPad as a smart home hub.
Eve Room Sports Sensirion
The new device has a wide-angle E-Ink display to give you information with a quick glance. The battery is built in and can be charged with any USB power source. It makes use of the Eve app to visualize current and past climate data.
Technical Specifications
- Wireless connection: Bluetooth Low Energy
- Power: built-in battery, Micro USB port for charging
- Dimensions: 54 x 54 x 15 mm / 2.1 x 2.1 x 0.6 in
System Requirements
- iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2 or later
- Apple TV with tvOS 11 or iPad set up as a home hub
The Eve Room is US$99.95 and will be available in March at Elgato, Amazon, and Apple.