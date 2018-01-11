CES – Elgato Releases Second Generation Eve Room Indoor Sensor

At CES Elgato released an update to its line of Eve Room devices. It’s an indoor sensor that integrates with HomeKit, tracking air quality, temperature, and humidity. It works out of the package and uses an Apple TV with tvOS 11 or iPad as a smart home hub.

Eve Room Sports Sensirion

The new device has a wide-angle E-Ink display to give you information with a quick glance. The battery is built in and can be charged with any USB power source. It makes use of the Eve app to visualize current and past climate data.

Technical Specifications

Wireless connection: Bluetooth Low Energy

Power: built-in battery, Micro USB port for charging