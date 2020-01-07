CES – Feed Your Pets Properly with SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder Connect

LAS VEGAS, NV — Sure Petcare is showing their SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder Connect, which can help make sure you pets are eating properly, at CES Unveiled 2020. Clare Fuller, Senior Marketing Manager, demonstrated the latest entry in their Connect line of products.

The system helps you provide accurate portioning, using LED guides to help accurately weigh the amount of food. Using the Sure Petcare App (plus the optional Hub) you can monitor your pet’s feeding habits seeing how much how often, and when a pet eats. This can help identify changes in their feeding behavior, which could be a sign of illness or distress. The cat’s microchip will open the lid, and close it when the cat is done. The feeder also weighs your cat so you can see the correlation to how much they eat and, with other Connect products, you can also see the big picture regarding how much exercise and outside time they get,

The SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder Connect is $179.99 USD, and $252.99 USD with a Hub.