CES – IEVA Introduces Stylish Twin.C Environmental Sensors

LAS VEGAS, NV — IEVA is introducing their line of stylish Twin.C Environmental Sensors at CES 2020. Fatima Sall, Public Relations, told us about what the stylish but functional sensors can do for you.

There are two different Twin.C models that share many of the same features. This includes sensing outdoor pollution (fine particles, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone), indoor pollution (carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds), temperature and humidity, UV index (UV-A and UV-B), luminosity and ambient noise. The Twin.C also keeps tracks of number of steps taken, and calories burned.

Twin.C has a Lithium Polymer battery which can last up to 10 days on a charge, and takes 2:30 to charge via a USB-C cable, and uses Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2 to communicate. The material is white bronze plated pure tin, nickel free. The difference is that the Twin.C has two designs, and can accept accessories, where the Twin.C to Go only has one model and no accessories.

Twin.C has pricing starting at $254 USD, and Twin.C to Go is priced at $169 USD. You can purchase them here.