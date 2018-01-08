CES – iDevices Puts Your Light Switch on Steroids with Instinct

LAS VEGAS – iDevices (now a Hubbel company) demonstrated Instinct at CES Unveiled. Instinct is a light switch with additional technologies that make it so much more. Michael Coppola, Director of Marketing, filled us in on the details.

The first enhancement to the switch is to add ambient light and motion sensors. As one could imagine, this can enable alerts and notifications related to these sensors. Next, the company added premium SOEN audio, both input and output, for use with Amazon Alexa. Energy monitoring is also a feature, to help one save some coin.

Instinct Smart Switch

Of course the switch also offers full range dimming, and standard installation that fits standard rocker faceplates. But what brings all of this technology together is that the switch is Amazon Alexa-enabled. So not only can you use Alexa control and ask about lighting-specific information, Instinct offers all the benefits of a stand-alone Alexa unit.

Instinct will be available in 2018, pricing has not yet been determined.