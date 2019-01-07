CES – Maximus Offering Increased Security with Dual Camera Video Doorbell

LAS VEGAS – At this week’s CES Unveiled 2019, Maximus is demonstrating their answer DualCam Video Doorbell. Ryan Weems, Vice President of Smart Home, took some time to highlight the unique features of their product.

The most obvious difference versus similar products is that, rather than trying to capture everything with a single camera, answer has both a front facing 1080p camera to view visitors, but also has a downward facing camera that can let you view things like animals or parcels that are often not in the field of view of single camera systems.

When the camera detects a person or motion, you’ll receive an alert on your device. You can then have a two way chat with the music-quality speaker, or play a custom greeting. If a threat is detected, you can set off a 100 dB siren, or call 911.

The answer can operate with the Kuna (Android or iOS) app, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. answer will be priced at US$199 and be available Q2 2019.