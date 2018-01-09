CES – Nite Ize iPhone Stand Marries a Magnetic Holder to a Bendable Arm and Clamp

CES – Nite Ize announced Steelie Bendable Arm + Ratcheting Clamp Kit at CES, a nifty device that combines a magnetic holder, a flexible arm, and a clamp that let you mount it in a variety of places.

The kit includes the Ratching Clamp, Bendable Arm, Magnetic Phone Socket Plus, one replacement 3M VHB adhesive pad for Magnetic Phone Socket Plus, MultiStick Adapter, and installation kit.

The Magnetic Phone Socket Plus is a neodymium magnetic on a ball socket that allows you to position your iPhone however you want.

The Kit is available now for US$89.99.