LAS VEGAS – At CES this week, storage company Promise rolled out additional enhancements to their Apollo Cloud 2 Duo private cloud appliance. This is a device that you plug into your network at home and is then accessible anywhere for both syncing and remote access, creating a true, turnkey private cloud.

This week Promise is showing off its new 4TB unit, priced at US$369 and available today. This is a dual-drive system with two 2TB drives, and they can either be set up to stripe into a full 4TB volume or mirror into 2TB volume with fault tolerance in case one drive fails.

Also on display is Apollo Cloud’s new ability to sync bidirectionally with Dropbox and Google Drive. This gives you the flexibility to have some things stored in public cloud while still maintaining private cloud for everything else, all using just one sync engine while Apollo Cloud takes care of the public cloud syncing of your selected data on its own.