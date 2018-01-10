CES – Satechi Introduces USB-C Smart Charging Station

Today at CES 2018 Satechi introduced a USB-C smart charging station. It’s a dual charging station, which means it can work with your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Smart Charging Station

The station offers a total of 15W of power to charge your wireless iPhone and Apple Watch. The two docks on the station are customizable and include cable storage, although charging cables aren’t included.

Since it has a USB-C port, you can also use it with a USB-C power brick in your outlet instead of a Mac. Satechi will start selling the charging station sometime this spring for US$64.99.