CES – SECUREDATA Shows Highly Secure (FIPS 140-2 Level 3) External Drives

LAS VEGAS – At CES Unveiled 2019, SECUREDATA was showing a secure hard drive that has received FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification. Yuliya Ivanisova, Marketing Director, took the time to describe some of the notable features of the SecureDrive KP, one of the newer products in their SecureDrive line.

The drive is host OS independent, in that the security and encryption are performed on the drive itself. The cryptography is AES 256, currently the strongest form of the Advanced Encryption Standard. The drive is only 12.5 mm thick, which makes it the thinnest portable encrypted drive on the market.

Configuration and access are done through a keypad that is part of the drive itself. The keypad is both ergonomic and wear resistant, with a special coating that prevents attackers from looking at wear or other debris on the keys to try and determine a valid access code.

There are both administrator and user modes, with the administrator being able to access the contents if the user is unable or unwilling to provide their PIN. The administrator can also set policies such as Read-Only and Inactivity Autolock. Finally, in the spirit of FIPS 140-2 Level 3, too many unsuccessful attempts to unlock the drive (or attempting to break open the drive to access the drive itself) will cause the drive to erase all passwords and contents of the drive.

SecureDrive KP is available now, with prices starting at US$239 for a 1 TB unit.