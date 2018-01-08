CES – Targus Reveals Thunderbolt 3 Dual Video Docking Station

Today at CES, accessory maker Targus showed off a new Thunderbolt 3 docking station. It’s the world’s first universal dual-video docking station, with support for 4K video.

Thunderbolt 3 DV4K Docking Station

Andrew Corkill, VP of marketing and channel management for Targus, said:

Unlike any other Thunderbolt 3 dock on the market today, the DOCK220USZ is the most versatile and works with most platforms, including macOS and Windows. It’s designed to work in Mac environments like design studios and video agencies as well as in mixed-laptop-inventory environments.

Specs

POWER : Power Delivery to 85W

: Power Delivery to 85W DISPLAYPORT : 1x DisplayPort Port

: 1x DisplayPort Port THUNDERBOLT : 1x Thunderbolt 3 upstream, 1x Thunderbolt port (Gen 1, DP alt mode)

: 1x Thunderbolt 3 upstream, 1x Thunderbolt port (Gen 1, DP alt mode) USB : 2x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Ports

: 2x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Ports AUDIO : 2x Audio In/Out Ports

: 2x Audio In/Out Ports WORKS WITH : PCs and Macs

: PCs and Macs SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY: Thunderbolt supported Windows® (10/7), macOS X (10.12/10.11/10.10), Ubuntu Desktop Linux 16.04 LTS and 17.10

The docking station is aimed at designers, animators, and engineers who need a professional tool. Basically, it lets you plug two ultra high-definition computer monitors into the dock, with power. The docking stations are available to buy now from the Targus website for US$349.99.