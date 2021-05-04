Claris International has launched Claris Connect for Apple School Manager. It integrates student information system (SIS) data to make it easier for school administrators to use Apple services for students.

Claris Connect for Apple School Manager

Apple School Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators that provides a fast way to deploy Apple devices that an organization has purchased directly from Apple or from a participating Apple Authorized Reseller or carrier.

It lets IT administrators enroll student and teacher Apple devices to configure device settings, and distribute apps and books purchased in Apple School Manager.

Features of Apple School Manager include:

The Classroom app , teaching assistant that lets teachers take charge of every iPad and Mac for instruction both in the classroom and remotely, keeping students on track.

, teaching assistant that lets teachers take charge of every iPad and Mac for instruction both in the classroom and remotely, keeping students on track. The Schoolwork app that allows teachers to easily assign anything from worksheets to activities in educational apps, follow students’ progress, and collaborate with each student in real time.

that allows teachers to easily assign anything from worksheets to activities in educational apps, follow students’ progress, and collaborate with each student in real time. 200GB of iCloud storage along with folder sharing through the iCloud Drive that promotes collaboration.

along with folder sharing through the iCloud Drive that promotes collaboration. Shared iPad data, which enables schools to securely share devices between students, while still providing a personalized experience.

Claris Connect for Apple School Manager also makes it easy to automate the creation of Managed Apple IDs at scale.