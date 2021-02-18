Apple announced on Thursday that the Clipper card used for San Francisco Bay Area transit agencies is coming soon to the Wallet app on iPhone. Sign up here to be notified of its release.

Clipper Card for Apple Wallet

The Clipper card can be used for transit agencies like BART and Muni. On the latest iPhones it can be used with a tap, no Face ID or Touch ID authentication needed. However, to use Clipper with Apple Pay on SFMTA cable cars and other transit services using handheld card readers, all customers must authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode.

Once your Clipper card has been added to iPhone Wallet, you can set it as your Express Transit Card by going to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay.