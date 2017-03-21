Apple Targets Social Media Crowd with New Clips App

Apple teased a new video capture and editing app called Clips on Tuesday that targets social media app users. The app lets users snap videos, apply effects and edits, and upload their creations to popular social networks and video sharing sites.

Clips includes video filters, background posters, stickers, animations, and titles that can be added during recording or later when editing. Video can be captured in the app, or you can use videos you previously recorded and stored in Photos.

The app also includes a Smart Suggestions feature that uses facial recognition from Photos to suggest who you might be in your videos, and you can share your creations with those people via Messages.

Clips supports Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. It requires the still unreleased iOS 10.3 update and is compatible with the iPhone 5s and newer, the iPad mini 2 and newer, iPad Air, iPad Pro, the just announced 9.7-inch iPad, and the 6th generation iPod touch.

Apple says Clips will be a free download starting in April.