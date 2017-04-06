Apple’s Clips Social Media Video App Available for iPhone, iPad

Apple’s Clips video editing app for social networks hit the App Store on Thursday. The app lets iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users capture and edit short videos to share on Facebook, Twitter, and more.

The Clips app includes video filters, background posters, stickers, animations, and titles that can be added during recording or later when editing. Video can be captured in the app, or you can use videos you previously recorded and stored in Photos.

You can share your videos on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. The app also includes a Smart Suggestions feature that uses facial recognition from Photos to suggest who you might be in your videos, and you can share your creations with those people via Messages.

Clips requires iOS 10.3 update and is compatible with the iPhone 5s and newer, the iPad mini 2 and newer, iPad Air, iPad Pro, the just announced 9.7-inch iPad, and the 6th generation iPod touch—in other words, you need a 64-bit capable iOS device. You can download Clips for free at Apple’s App Store.