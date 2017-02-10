Cognitive Systems Announces Aura Home Monitoring System

Cognitive System recently announced a system that takes a unique approach to monitoring and securing your home. The Aura system uses radio frequencies to detect motion rather than the optical detection used in most systems.

Radio Frequencies

According to Stacey Tozer, Marketing Strategist for Cognitive Systems, traditional system use some form of optical technology, be it a camera, breaking a light beam, or tripping a switch to detect what’s happening in your home. These systems can be a pain to install, and can be defeated if someone knows they are present.

Aura instead uses ripples in the radio frequency signals in your home, including pre-existing frequencies and those created by the system, to detect what’s happening in your home.

Smartphone Setup

Aura provides a straightforward setup using your smartphone. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions in the Aura app for a painless setup. You first place the Hub and Sensor in your home, create an account, connect the Hub to your Wi-Fi network, and finally pair your Hub and Sensor.

The available features include dependable motion detection, seeing who is home, auto arm and disarm, alarms and notifications, and several historical motion and activity displays.

The retail price of the Aura system is US$499, but if you pre-order, you can save US$100. Aura is scheduled to ship February 28th, 2017.