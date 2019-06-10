Paciolan Announces Apple Wallet College Ticket Support

Paciolan is a ticketing provider for college sports, and it announced plans to add Apple Wallet college ticket support so fans can enter stadiums using an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Apple Watch College Ticket Support

The first schools to offer ticket support for the fall 2019 football season include Baylor University, Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, University of Mississippi, Georgia Tech, and Rutgers University. Fans can enter a stadium by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near an NFC reader at stadium entrances.

iPhone and Apple Watch make going to college sports games easier than ever,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services. We’ve said our goal is to replace the physical wallet and students and fans will love the convenience and security of having their tickets right on the Apple devices they carry with them every day.

Apple customers will receive their purchased tickets via text message, and can add them to Apple Wallet with a single tap. When fans enter the stadium, they will get a notification on the lock screen to give fast access to their tickets. You can also transfer or gift tickets to friends and family through each school’s athletics website.

