HomePod mini models in blue, orange, and yellow are now available to order, Apple announced on Monday. You can find them here for US$99.

HomePod mini will be available in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the UK later this month.

HomePod Mini in Color

Features

With multiple HomePod mini speakers, users can play the same music throughout the house, a different song in every room, or create a stereo pair.

When listening to music or podcasts, or taking a phone call, users can seamlessly hand off the audio without missing a beat by bringing their iPhone close to HomePod mini.

Siri can recognize the voices of up to six different household members, tailor music and podcasts to their preferences, and respond to personal requests. Siri also provides users a personal update for a quick snapshot of their day – “Hey Siri, what’s my update?”

HomePod mini can control smart home accessories with simple voice commands for Siri to turn off the lights, change the temperature, lock the doors, set a scene, or control devices at specific times.

With Intercom, users can send a voice message from one HomePod mini to another — whether in a different room, a specific zone, or multiple rooms throughout the home. Intercom works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) running iOS 15; and iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later running iPadOS 15.