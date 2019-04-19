Apple Pay is Coming to Switzerland’s Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse, the second largest bank in Switzerland, recently announced it concluded talks with Apple and Apple Pay is coming for its customers (via finews).

Credit Suisse customers will be able to add their credit cards to Apple Pay by the end of this month.

We see a change in the payment patterns of our clients and a growing trend toward mobile payment solutions. With the expansion of the offering we are meeting the needs of our clients for more flexibility for online payments and mobile devices – also abroad. Anke Bridge Haux, head of digital solutions at Credit Suisse Switzerland

Other Swiss banks that support Apple Pay include Bonus Card, boon, Cornèrcard, Monese, Swiss Bankers, and Swisscard.

