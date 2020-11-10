Apple revealed on Tuesday that it now supports custom apps for businesses and educational institutions with Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager.

Custom Enterprise Apps

With these tools, developers can create and distribute custom Mac apps to specific business partners, clients, and franchisees, as well as to internal employees.

Using App Store Connect, organizations that you add can see your app and download it in the Apps and Books section of Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager. They can be free or paid at any price tier you choose. App Store Connect supports app distribution in up to 69 regions. If your app contains sensitive data, provide sample data and authentication for Apple’s review team.