Deezer Expands Ability to Ban Songs You Don’t Like

Deezer expanded its ban feature on Monday. If user doesn’t like a song in a ‘Flow’ mix, they can simply press the unhappy emoji which takes them to the new exclude menu containing a number of options.

Make Your Deezer Mixes Reflect Your Taste

Within the exclude menu users can:

Prevent Deezer recommending a song or artist again

Change their mixes mood

Update their excluded options

Furthermore, users on Android can skip a track, if they have skips left. Deezer said it expanded the feature to make sure users’ Flow mixes better reflect their musical tastes. It is available to both paying customers and those with free accounts. It does not alter any curated content.

Stefan Tweraser, Deezer’s Chief Product and Growth Officer, said: