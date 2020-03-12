Cast Deezer Lyrics and Take Your Singing to The Big Screen

Deezer has rolled out new functionality which allows users to Cast the lyrics of their song onto a TV or other large screen. This is available to all Android users but only iOS users with a premium subscription. However, the company said all iOS users will have access to it in the near future.

Cast Deezer Lyrics

Lyrics is a really fun aspect of Deezer – the word to the song you’re listening to scroll down along with the music. Basically you can turn anywhere into a karaoke bar! The ability to send lyrics to any Cast-enabled display or Chromecast built-in TV will definitely increase the capacity for sing-a-longs. It’s pretty simple to use too: