Apple Orders 4-Part Docu-Series From Brian Lazarte, James Lee Hernandez

Apple has ordered (straight-to-series) a four-part documentary series from the directors of “McMillion$”, Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez (via Deadline).

With an unknown title, the docu-series will tell the “unbelievable true story of one of the largest scams in government history.“ It reportedly had multiple bidders and was a seven-figure deal.

Mr. Lazarte’s works include “Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D”, “Sonic Highways”, and Time of Death”. Mr. Hernandez is known for “Wonder Women” and “The Other Side of Home.”