Samsung Electronics is known for showing off extremely forward-looking electronics. Its presentation at the all-digital CES 2021 was no exception, except that these forward-looking gadgets may actually be here before you know it. Bringing AI and robots to life, Samsung presented three robots in your home to improve your daily life.

The Latest and Greatest Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The first of Samsung’s idea of robots in your home is the electronics giant’s new take on the automated vacuum cleaner. The JetBot 90 AI+ should arrive during the first half of 2021. It uses object recognition technology to classify objects and decide the best way to clean them. One would hope that means no more robotic vacuum pet mess fiascos.

On top of the built-in AI, the JetBot has LiDAR and 3D sensors to help it identify and avoid cables and small objects. This robot for your home can also determine the height of an opening, lowering itself to clean under tables, beds, and other low clearance objects.

Finally, the cleaner is outfitted with a camera and integrated with the SmartThings app. This allows the JetBot 90 AI+ to help monitor your home and act as a companion to your pets.

Samsung Bot Care Allows Help From Robots in Your Home and Office

The latest development in Samsung’s robotics lineup is Bot Care. Using AI, Samsung Bot Care can learn from and respond to your behavior. Acting as both a robotic assistant and companion, Samsung Bot Care can help you take care of the details in your life.

This robot learns your schedule and habits. Using that information, Bot Care can provide you reminders to help guide you through your busy day. It can gently nudge you to take a break when you’ve been sitting too long, for example. The robot for your home or office can also bring you a tablet for videoconferencing when you have a Zoom meeting about to begin.

With Bot Handy, More of Your Housekeeping Becomes Automated

The third robot Samsung featured at CES 2021 includes a hand to provide you even more tangible help. It also uses advanced AI, allowing it to recognize and pick up objects. It doesn’t matter the size, shape, or weight of the object.

Even better, Samsung Bot Handy can tell the difference between the material composition of various objects. That means a robot in your home that’s able to figure out how much force to use when picking up things like glasses, plates, and other objects.

Are Robots for Your Home a Frightening Vision of the Future, or a Hopeful One?

Setting aside the fact that this is Samsung we’re talking about, what do you think of this idea of robots in your home as a better normal? I can’t really decide if I’d embrace the idea of bringing anything into my home with so much “intelligence” and capability. Science fiction has already suggested ways around Asimov’s First Law of Robotics, so I’m not sure I’d trust robots so capable of reporting and influencing my life.