Amazon-owned Eero announced Eero 6 (shown below)and Eero Pro 6 (shown above) during Amazon’s Thursday “Hardware Day” event. The devices include support for Wi-Fi 6, and they also have built-in Zigbee hubs allowing Zigbee smart home devices to connect directly to your network. Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 are available for preorder on Amazon and Eero’s site for November delivery.

Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 Specs

Eero Pro 6 hubs can cover up to 2,000 square feet and handle “more than 75” simultaneously connected devices. Two Eero Pro 6 nodes will cover up to 3,500 square feet, while three can cover up to 6,000 square feet. They have two built-in ethernet ports, and are aimed at homes with gigabit speed internet service.

Eero 6 can cover up to 1,500 square feet. An Eero 6 node and extender two-pack will cover up to 3,000 square feet, while a three pack with two extenders will cover up to 5,000 square feet. They also have two ethernet ports, and the company said they are aimed at homes with up to 500Mbs internet connections.

The company said that Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 are both backwards-compatible with previous generation Eero devices.

Pricing is as follows:

eero Pro 6: $229 (one-pack), $399 (two-pack), $599 (three-pack)

$229 (one-pack), $399 (two-pack), $599 (three-pack) eero 6: $129 (one-pack), $199 (two-pack), $279 (three-pack)

$129 (one-pack), $199 (two-pack), $279 (three-pack) eero Secure or eero Secure+: $2.99 per month or $9.99 per month

The Mac Observer has some additional questions about the devices, and we will provide more coverage once we have those questions answered.