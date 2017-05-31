Elgato Unveils Eve Degree HomeKit Temperature and Humidity Sensor

Elgato expanded its HomeKit-compatible smart home lineup on Wednesday with the introduction of its new Eve Degree. The device tracks temperature and humidity, includes a display, and links to your iPhone or iPad, too.

Eve Degree is smaller than the Eve Room and includes a built-in display instead of air quality monitoring. Like the rest of the Eve lineup, it connects to your HomeKit network via Bluetooth instead of WiFi, and the data it collects is displayed in graphs via the Eve app.

Since Eve Degree relies on Bluetooth for its data connection you’ll need an fourth generation Apple TV to access it remotely. That’s not a big surprise considering Apple requires an Apple TV for accessing HomeKit devices when you’re away from your network.

You can pick one up for US$69.95 starting on June 6th.