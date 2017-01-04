Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Powers Dual 4K Displays

Elgato is joining the Thunderbolt 3 parade with the announcement of its new Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Available at the end of January for $299.95, the dock will support both 5K and dual 4K display outputs along with a range of ports for your 13- or 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The list of available ports:

2 x Thunderbolt 3

1 x DisplayPort

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.0 Type A (5Gb/s)

1 x 3.5mm Headphone Out

1 x 3.5mm Microphone In

The Elgato Dock’s Thunderbolt 3 ports are also compatible with USB-C devices and support charging of your MacBook Pro or other Thunderbolt 3 laptop up to 85 watts. On the accessory side, the Thunderbolt 3 ports can provide up to 15 watts of power to connected devices.

In terms of display configurations, the Dock can support a single 5K (5120×2880) resolution display at 60Hz, or two 4K (4096×2160) displays at 60Hz each. With an active adapter, one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports can send 4K 60Hz video to an HDMI 2.0 display.

While the 2016 MacBook Pro is supported out of the box, the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock is also compatible with Thunderbolt 3-equipped Windows PCs running Windows 10. The Dock includes a 1.6ft (50cm) Thunderbolt 3 cable.