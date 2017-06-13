Apple Releases EndNote Compatibility Plug-in for Pages 6.2 and Newer

If you’re working on research projects that require a lot of citations odds are you’re using EndNote, and if you’re also using Pages 6.2 or later on the Mac, it’s time to download the new EndNote Plug-in 3.0.

EndNote X8 is a Mac and Windows app for organizing research data for reference and citation. The new EndNote Plug-in 3.0 lets you link citations into Pages documents that automatically update when you make edits in EndNote X8.

The Pages plug-in is free, but you’ll need copy of EndNote X8 which is priced starting at US$249.95. EndNote Plug-in 3.0 is available for download at Apple’s support website.