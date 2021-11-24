Eve Black Friday Deals to Up Your HomeKit Game

Eve, a growing ecosystem of HomeKit accessories, has announced its Black Friday sales. Whether you’re in the market for smart lighting, a security camera, or a way to automate your lawn sprinkler with HomeKit, there’s something for you. All of these discounts begin November 24, 2021 at 12:01am PST. The sale ends November 29, 2021 at11:59pm PST. Here’s what you can find in Eve’s Black Friday sale
Enjoy At Least 20% Off These Eve Products
Here are the accessories available for at least 20% off the retail price during the Eve Black Friday sale.
- Eve Room : $20 off (20% off)
- Regularly priced $99.95
- Eve Light Strip : $20 off (26% off)
- Regularly priced $79.95
- Eve Cam: $29.99 off (20% off)
- Regularly priced $149.95
- Eve Energy Strip : $20 off (20% off)
- Regularly priced $99.95
The 30% Offers for the Eve Black Friday Sale
These products are available at a 30% discount.
- Eve Light Switch $15 off (30% off)
- Regularly priced $49.95
- * Eve Light Strip Extension: $15 off (30% off)
- Regularly priced $49.95
- Eve Aqua: $30 off (30% off)
- Regularly priced $99.95
- Eve Button : $15 off (30% off)
- Regularly priced $49.95
All sales through Eve’s Amazon Store also include free Prime shipping.