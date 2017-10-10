Are You the Family Tech Support? This AR App Could Make it Easier

Do you usually end up as the family tech support? We’ve all been there, and sometimes it can be frustrating. Whether you’re there in person, or supporting over the phone, a lot of times we just have to grin and bear it. But now there’s an augmented reality app that can “augment” our tech support abilities. It’s called Vuforia Chalk, and it’s available on the App Store for free (via AppAdvice).

Vuforia Chalk

Once you install the app, you’ll need to set up an account. This is because it’s really a video chat app, with an AR component. After you set it up and add contacts, you’re ready to go. If you have a family member or two that always ask you for help, they will also have to download the app. It’s not available for Android, so this only applies to iPhone users.

The next time your family runs into an issue, they can call you from the app. Then, similar to remote desktop tools, they can share their view with you. You can then draw on the screen, or type on it. That way you can show them exactly which buttons they need to click, or whatever help they need. The chalk marks stay where you put them, so you don’t have to draw over and over.

The other person can draw too, so they can show you what they already tried, or if they need help with something else. The next time family members call for tech support, you won’t even have to leave your couch.