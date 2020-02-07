Apple Watch February 2020 Activity Challenge Starts Tomorrow

The February 2020 Activity Challenge for Apple Watch starts tomorrow. This month is Heart Month and Apple’s latest wearable can help measure your heart health with an ECG.

Heart Month Activity Challenge

The challenge for Apple Watch users starts tomorrow, February 8 and ends February 14. You have to close your green exercise ring for seven consecutive days to receive special heart iMessage stickers and an Activity badge.

Put your heart into earning this award! Close your Exercise ring for seven days in a row starting February 8 and ending February 14. #AppleWatch #CloseYourRings pic.twitter.com/WFFIVKsTyT — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) January 28, 2020

Further Reading

[A Solution to Improve iPad Multitasking]

[Trump Administration Uses Location Database for Immigration, Border Enforcement]