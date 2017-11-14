Mozilla Launches Firefox Quantum for Mac, Twice as Fast and More Customizable

Mozilla launched a new version of its Firefox browser called Quantum the organization says is faster and more customizable than previous versions. Quantum is being seen as a major effort to gain back market share from Google’s Chrome with a new “Photon” user interface and a new, speedier engine.

And out of the box, it looks great, is super fast, and quite responsive.

Firefox Quantum

“What you’ll notice first is that the new Firefox is blazing fast,” Mozilla wrote on its blog. “In fact, you’ll enjoy speeds up to twice as fast as a year ago. It’s also more powerful. We’ve rebuilt Firefox from the ground up to focus on how you use the Web today to watch, listen, create and play without limits. We’re excited to deliver a browser that feels completely different — modern, quick and efficient. We think you’ll agree: It’s a quantum leap forward in how you’ll experience the Internet. ”

The group also claimed there are 265,252,859,191,742,656,903,069,040,640,000 ways to customize the toolbar. I haven’t added them all up, yet, but Photon is very customizable. Oh, and that’s 265 nonillion, for those keeping score at home.

Firefox Quantum (version 57) is free, and available for Mac, iOS, Windows, Linux, and Android.