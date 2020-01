The first season of immigrant anthology Little America is now available on Apple TV+. It was created by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

Little America

There are eight episode each lasting 30 minutes, in which each one is dedicated to a different story of immigrants. Apple shared a trailer on YouTube:

Apple TV+ is US$4.99/mo with a seven day free trial.

