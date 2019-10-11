Apple Arcade Just Got Five New Games

Five games were just added to Apple Arcade, tempting people to keep their subscription as the service’s one month free trial nears its end.

Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alongside your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience.

INMOST is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…

Experience Music and Gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mesh with musical tracks to create an experience that make you feel better. Release mode engages players in a “shmup” style game where enemies and attacks are timed to the music. The intensity increases as you increase your score, creating an emergent, intense interaction with the song where you can compete with others for the highest score. Calm mode focuses on the melody and trying to calm your body by matching the timing of the major melodic point for a soothing experience.

ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas. Your goal in ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring goals, stealing the other team’s flag, or dealing the most destruction…

Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world. Overcome daunting challenges, treacherous terrain, and gargantuan beasts while traversing a decaying land. Manipulate the environment to solve elaborate puzzles and creep past dangerous creatures under cover of muted landscapes, all set to an original soundtrack. Survive sweeping environments including mysterious towns, haunting forests, and massive subterranean ruins brought to life in an atmospheric experience.

